Here's how Vaani Kapoor got a perfect bikini body for 'War'—See pics

New Delhi: Did Vaani Kapoor's svelte figure in 'War' teaser made you think how she got that fab look? Well, we have got the drill down on how she managed to get that hourglass bikini body.

Celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala took to her Instagram handle and shared a jaw-dropping picture of the stunner along with details of how Vaani achieved it.

The actress worked out hard for getting that picture-perfect look. From intense training of Pilates to functional work out—Vaani did it all! Check out Yasmin's caption: “t takes 10 weeks of intense training from Pilates to Functional to get a body like this!!

@_vaanikapoor_ on in #WAR

Check out snippets of her workout in my stories

#VaaniKapoor #CelebrityTrainer #YasminKarachiwala #fitnessgoals #PilatesChangesLives”

Simply amazing, isn't it?

Vaani also shared some pictures of her 'War' look. Check it out here:

Yasmin is a fitness and wellness expert and trains a bevy of Bollywood beauties including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sophie Choudry, Janhvi Kapoor amongst several others. Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image is the place where almost all the A-listers or have often been spotted training hard.

Pilates is an ancient physical fitness form which was developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century. In fact, it has been named after him.

It is practised globally and several people have benefitted from the exercise form.

Meanwhile, 'War' stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead role. It is directed by 'Bang Bang' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.