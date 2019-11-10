Here's why Amitabh Bachchan couldn't attend Kolkata International Film Festival 2019

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was supposed to grace the Kolkata International Film Festival, could not attend the event due to his ill health. The actor took to Twitter to apologise to his fans for not turning up for the event.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh wrote, "T 3543 - .. was to be in Kolkata for KIFF, but a medical condition put me in bed .. apologies KIFF and the passionate people of Kolkata .. i shall make up some day .. sorry."

T 3543 - .. was to be in Kolkata for KIFF ,but a medical condition put me in bed .. apologies KIFF and the passionate people of Kolkata .. i shall make up some day .. sorry pic.twitter.com/5YvIe1VCgq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who inaugrated the event, spoke about Amitabh's ill health. She said, "Amitabhji comes here every time. But he could not turn up. Since last night he is unwell. So doctors have restricted his movements. He is suffering a lot since last night."

“Today though he could not come, I believe Amitji’s mind is with this festival. We cannot think of this film festival without him,” she said.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also present at the moment and not just that, he had a mini reunion with his on-screen mother Rakhee. A video that showed Rakhee teaching Bengali to the actor.