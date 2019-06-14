Hilary Duff updates on daughter's night in hospital

Washington DC: Hilary Duff`s 7-month-old daughter spent the night in the hospital recently because of a bug bite. The little one is doing well now.

"She`s fine. She just had a little bug bite on her face, and it had a little infection. It was a long night in the hospital, but it was fine," the 31-year-old actor told US Weekly.

The `Younger` actor, on Monday, revealed that her baby girl, Banks Violet Bair, had been feeling unwell.

Sharing a black and white picture of her daughter sleeping on her chest, the actor wrote on Instagram, "Right home to a sick baby."

"I actually have Banks` vomit in my hair and I may or may not have the energy to bathe after a day with a sick baby and a night at the hospital. All I want is to watch Handmaids [Tale] ughhhhh," Duff wrote in her Insta story.

Duff and husband Matthew Koma welcomed their daughter on October 25.