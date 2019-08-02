close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya reunites with 'Tere Naam' lyricist for new film

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya and lyricist Sameer Anjaan are set to reunite, to create music for an upcoming film. The duo has worked in musical hits such as "Aashiq Banaya Aapne" and "Tere Naam" in the past.

Himesh Reshammiya reunites with &#039;Tere Naam&#039; lyricist for new film

Mumbai: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya and lyricist Sameer Anjaan are set to reunite, to create music for an upcoming film. The duo has worked in musical hits such as "Aashiq Banaya Aapne" and "Tere Naam" in the past.

The yet-to-be-titled film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam.

"Sameer Anjaan has made a significant contribution to my career. My first song was written by him and then he helped me with several blockbusters. Although there was a break in between, now we are back together working on Ramesh Taurani's upcoming project. I'm excited to work with Sameer Anjan on more songs," Himesh said.

Sameer recently shot for an episode of the singing reality show "Superstar Singer" on Sony, which is judged by singers Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali along with Himesh. 
 

Tags:
Himesh ReshammiyaSameer AnjaanTere Naamsuperstar singh
Next
Story

Big B celebrates 'second birthday'

Must Watch

PT32M43S

Top 100: Watch top news headlines of the day