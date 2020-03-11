Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal celebrated Holi in the most romantic way possible, pics go viral

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan celebrated a super colourful Holi with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and friends in Mumbai and pictures of them are all over social media. But what caught the internet's attention was a loved-up picture of the couple lying next to each other post the Holi celebrations. Hina and Rocky managed to scoop out time to spend some romantic time together, a glimpse of which was shared by Hina on her Instagram timeline.

They can be seen wearing matching blue outfits with their eyes shut and rest their heads beside each other. The picture is proof of the love Hina and Rocky share and it will surely make you go aww.

"Holi ke baad kuch ghanto ki kahaani," Hina captioned the post. Here's the picture we are talking about.

Meanwhile, take a look at how Hina and Rocky celebrated Holi:

Hina and Rocky have been together for years now. They fell in love on the sets of her debut show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', in which she worked for over a decade. The show gave her utmost recognition as Akshara. After quitting 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Hina starred in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Bigg Boss 11'. For a brief period, she also featured in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2'.

She recently debuted in the digital platform with 'Damaged 2' and made her film debut with the February release 'Hacked'.