Hina Khan raises the hotness bar with stunning photoshoot pics on social media!

New Delhi: TV turned movie star Hina Khan is raising the mercury levels with her bold and sassy photo shoot giving major boss lady vibes. She posted a few pictures on Instagram recently and ever since fans have been drooling over her.

Check out a series of pictures here:

The gorgeous face is a social media stunner and her posts break the internet, minutes after she makes any update.

Hina made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hina made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled. She also bagged an international project named 'The Country Of Blind'. The telly fashion icon will be seen playing a character named Gosha in 'The Country Of Blind'.

Hina also featured in a music video with 'Bigg Boss 11' buddy Priyank Sharma. The song by Arijit Singh is titled 'Raanjhana'.

Hina Khan also featured in a web film titled 'Unlocked: The Haunted App' by ZEE5. The horror flick also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It directed by Debatma Mandal.