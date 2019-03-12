Hina Khan shows off her 'sassy' side in a hot pink top and denim skirt—See pics

New Delhi: The new Komolika of telly world, Hina Khan, is known for her outstanding sartorial choices both on and off screen. The glam diva, over the past few years, has emerged as the fashion icon of the TV industry.

She was highly appreciated for her style picks while inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house and likewise, she is hailed as the diva outside. In one of her recent social media posts, Hina looks captivating donning a hot fuschia pink top by FADbulous and denim front slit skirt by Only India.

Check out her pictures:

Hina has been styled by celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya.

Her portrayal of iconic character Komolika in Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' by Ekta Kapoor has got her rave reviews. Her act as won her many accolades and fans adore her.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.