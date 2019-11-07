Hina Khan sizzles in a black shimmery dress, shares pics on Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan has embarked on her movie journey already and will soon be seen making her debut on the big screens. The former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant recently attended a television awards night looking simply ravishing in black.

She opted for a black shimmery sequins dress with puffed-up sleeves and shared her look on Instagram. Check out a series of pictures she posted:

Hina is hailed as a fashion icon of the telly world and has been appreciated on many occasions.

The stunner made a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled.

The telly star's debut film 'Lines' is based at the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley will be seen playing a character named Nazia.

Also, recently she shared the first look of her international project titled 'The Country Of Blind' where she is playing a character named Gosha.

Hina has her kitty full of interesting projects.