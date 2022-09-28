Hina Khan's scorching bikini pics from her Maldives vacay set internet ablaze!

New Delhi: Television actress turned movie star Hina Khan is currently chilling at the picturesque Maldives and her pictures are ruling the internet. The stunner dropped her photos and we must say she is looking super hot in her stunning bikini avatar.

Check out Hina Khan's gorgeous photo album from the Maldives. The actress was present at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the poster launch of her upcoming film 'Country of Blind' at the Indian Pavilion. Her upcoming movie is directed by Rahat Kazmi and is based on HG Well's novel 'The Country of the Blind'.

The movie is set in the backdrop of the 1800s timeline, and the plot revolves around a valley full of blind people leading happy life, despite being visually impaired as per ANI.

