Hina Khan's scorching bikini pics from her Maldives vacay set internet ablaze!

Check out Hina Khan's gorgeous photo album from Maldives.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

Hina Khan's scorching bikini pics from her Maldives vacay set internet ablaze!

New Delhi: Television actress turned movie star Hina Khan is currently chilling at the picturesque Maldives and her pictures are ruling the internet. The stunner dropped her photos and we must say she is looking super hot in her stunning bikini avatar. 

Check out Hina Khan's gorgeous photo album from the Maldives. The actress was present at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the poster launch of her upcoming film 'Country of Blind' at the Indian Pavilion. Her upcoming movie is directed by Rahat Kazmi and is based on HG Well's novel 'The Country of the Blind'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The movie is set in the backdrop of the 1800s timeline, and the plot revolves around a valley full of blind people leading happy life, despite being visually impaired as per ANI. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in the movie 'Lines', a film directed by Hussein Khan, will be next seen in the movie titled 'Country of Blind', a film which is being helmed by director Rahat Kazmi and is an adaptation of a 1904 story by HG Wells of the same name.

 

 

