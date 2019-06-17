How Kriti Sanon is soaking in the Maldivian sun with her 'tribe' - Pics here

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon has jetted off to Maldives with her friends and she's having a blast. The pictures posted by her are proof.

"Vibing with my tribe," read a caption of the picture shared by her. Kriti looks effortlessly chic in a black halter-neck top and denims as she poses for the perfect picture with her 'tribe', which also includes celebrity Sukriti Gover.

Here's how Kriti is soaking in the Maldivian sun:

Jealous much?

Kriti is an avid traveller and her Instagram page is full of pictures from her holidays. Just last month, she treated us to postcards from Antalya, Turkey.

And, here, are some of her throwback photos from her previous trip to Maldives.

On the work front, Kriti is currently filming 'Panipat'. She was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Luka Chuppi' while in the multi-starrer 'Kalank', she appeared in a dance sequence. 'Housefull 4' and 'Arjun Patiala' are Kriti's upcoming films.