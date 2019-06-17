close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

How Kriti Sanon is soaking in the Maldivian sun with her 'tribe' - Pics here

"Vibing with my tribe," read a caption of the picture shared by her. Kriti looks effortlessly chic in a black halter-neck top and denims as she poses for the perfect picture with her 'tribe'.

How Kriti Sanon is soaking in the Maldivian sun with her &#039;tribe&#039; - Pics here
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kritisanon

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon has jetted off to Maldives with her friends and she's having a blast. The pictures posted by her are proof. 

"Vibing with my tribe," read a caption of the picture shared by her. Kriti looks effortlessly chic in a black halter-neck top and denims as she poses for the perfect picture with her 'tribe', which also includes celebrity Sukriti Gover. 

Here's how Kriti is soaking in the Maldivian sun:

Jealous much?

Kriti is an avid traveller and her Instagram page is full of pictures from her holidays. Just last month, she treated us to postcards from Antalya, Turkey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With baby @ayeshoe in #Antalya  @vishakhawadhwani u r too cute!

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

And, here, are some of her throwback photos from her previous trip to Maldives.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She craved a love that wasn’t just a wave, but an ocean  -Mark Anthony #throwback #Maldives

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

On the work front, Kriti is currently filming 'Panipat'. She was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Luka Chuppi' while in the multi-starrer 'Kalank', she appeared in a dance sequence. 'Housefull 4' and 'Arjun Patiala' are Kriti's upcoming films. 

Tags:
Kriti SanonKriti Sanon Maldives picsKriti Sanon pics
Next
Story

Kiara Advani follows Sara Ali Khan, steps out in pop pink salwar-kameez—See pics

Must Watch

PT15M31S

Mamata Banerjee agrees to live coverage of meeting