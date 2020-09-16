हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

How Priyanka Chopra gift-wrapped husband Nick Jonas' birthday wish: So grateful you were born

Nick Jonas turned 28 today. Here's how Priyanka Chopra wished her husband.

How Priyanka Chopra gift-wrapped husband Nick Jonas&#039; birthday wish: So grateful you were born
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nickjonas

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra gave a sneak peek of how she wished her husband Nick Jonas on his birthday today (September 16). Priyanka made a special video for Nick, comprising a few pictures and clips from his concerts, personal life and concluded it with moments from one of their romantic dates in which the couple is seen dancing together.    

"So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love, Nick Jonas," Priyanka wrote as she wished the singer-songwriter on his 28th birthday.

Take a look at how Priyanka gift-wrapped Nick's birthday present:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love.  @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Happy birthday, Nick Jonas!

Priyanka and Nick are currently in the US. Priyanka keeps shuttling between India and the US for work. They dated for a few months before getting married. The couple hosted a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2018 in Jodhpur. 

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in an OTT adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel 'The White Tiger' along with Rajkummar Rao.

