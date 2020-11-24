हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
How tyhpoon in Tokyo helped Prajakta Koli bag Netflix's 'Mismatched'

'Mismactched' also features Rohit Saraf, and has released on Netflix.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/mostlysane

Mumbai: A typhoon in Tokyo helped Prajakta Koli bag the role of the female protagonist in the new web series 'Mismatched', recalls the social media influencer-turned-actress.

"I was supposed to be on a flight to Tokyo around the same time that the audition for the series was going to be. Then, Tokyo was hit by a typhoon and my flight got delayed by four hours. So, I went for the audition directly from the airport without my hair done or make-up, and in the clothes I was travelling in, which was a sweatshirt and sweatpants. I was wearing my glasses and I literally dashed into the audition room, gave the audition, dashed back because I had to catch my flight, with zero expectations," recalled Prajakta.

The series also features Rohit Saraf, and has released on Netflix.

