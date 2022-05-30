MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan seems to be fond of Bollywood star's rumoured girlfriend and artist Saba Azad. The two have met each a few times and expressed ther likings on social media. Now, Sussanne has found an adorable nickname for Saba as she is lovingly adressing her as 'Sabooo'.

Recently, Saba shared a boomerang video of herself on Instagram in front of a mirror, where she is dressed in a brown bodycon outfit, She captioned the post writing, "I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts." Reacting to her post, Sussanne took to the comment section and tagged the young actress as 'Sabooo'. She commented: "Woww Sabooo" along with fire emojis.

Replying to her, Saba further revealed a nickname given by her to Sussanne when she addressed her as ‘Soozloo.’ She wrote back, “Thanks my Soozloo,” with emojis.

For the unversed, Hrithik and Saba recently made their relationship official as they walked hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's birthday bash. The singer-actress looked pretty in a black dress paired with golden hoop earrings, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black pantsuit.

Sussanne Khan was also pictured arriving with her boyfriend Arslan Goni and BFF Ekta Kapoor at Karan Johar's birthday bash.

It is not the first time Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad engaged in a social media conversation. A few weeks ago, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba shared a video from a screen test on her Instagram handle. Soon after she shared the post, Sussanne commented, "Soooo radddddd! Love this"

Hrithik and Saba are rumoured to be dating since past few months. They were first captured together stepping out hand-in-hand while exiting a plush restaurant in Mumbai after a cosy dinner. The rumoured couple raised speculations once again after Saba was clicked at the Roshans' family Sunday lunch. They were also seen enjoying Kerala cuisines together. The owner of the restaurant shared the photos thanking the stars - Hrithik and Saba, for visiting the place and enjoying authentic Kerala dishes.

For the unversed, Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship. Saba made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She featured in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' which was released in 2021.

Hrithik was previously arried to Sussanne Khan. The two dated for almost four days before they tied the knot after his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hain'. However, in 2014, the duo separated and got divorced. They still share cordial terms with each other and continue to co-parent their children.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Apart from this, he also has 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik has also confirmed that he will be returning with 'Krrish 4'.

Live TV