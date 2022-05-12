NEW DELHI: Actor Hrithik Roshan and singer-actor Saba Azad, who are rumoured to be dating, just confirmed their relationship on social media. On Thursday (May 12), Saba took to her Instagram handle and announced her next project 'Minimum', an international drama and Hrithik was among the first ones to react to the post.

The directorial debut of Rumana Molla, 'Minimum' will have Saba co-starring with Geetanjali Kulkarni and Namit Das. Saba shared in her post, "My next with these gems - in @variety today!! ‘Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in 'MINIMUM', Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut."

Reacting to the news, Hrithik commented, "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!" Replying to the actor, Saba wrote back, "hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love)."

Hrithik's aunt, Kanchan Roshn also sent her warm wishes and congratulated her. "Congratulations Saba. Lovely!” she wrote with a heart emoticon. Following her, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan also added, 'YAY' with heart emoticons.

Hrithik and Saba are rumoured to be dating since past few months.

It all started when Hrithik and Saba were first photographed hand-in-hand after a cosy dinner date in February this year. They raised speculations once again after Saba was clicked at the Roshans' family Sunday lunch. They were also seen enjoying Kerala cuisines together. The owner of the restaurant shared the photos thanking the stars - Hrithik and Saba, for visiting the place and enjoying authentic Kerala dishes.

For the unversed, Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship. Saba made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She featured in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' which was released in 2021.

Hrithik was previously arried to Sussanne Khan. The two dated for almost four days before they tied the knot after his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hain'. However, in 2014, the duo separated and got divorced. They still share cordial terms with each other and continue to co-parent their children.

Sussanne Khan is currently said to be dating Arslan Goni. In December, Sussanne shared a happy picture of herself with Arslan and wrote, "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across Shine brightest limitless."

On the work front, Hrithik has three films in the making. He is shooting for 'Fighter' also featuring Deepika Padukone. The actor also features in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' and shared his first look from the film on his birthday - January 10. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik has also confirmed that he will be returning with 'Krrish 4'.

Reports are also there that the actor has been approached along with Kareena Kapoor Khan for an untitled project. However, there is no confirmation for it. If the actors give their nod to the film, they will team up together after their 2003 released 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoo'.

