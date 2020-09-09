I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well: Kangana Ranaut after BMC demolishes her Pali Hill office

New Delhi: It's Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut vs Maharashtra government and how! Kangana landed in Mumbai from Manali on Wednesday afternoon amid tension and chaos at the airport after her plush recently constructed Pali Hill office was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After releasing a fresh video challenging Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, actress Kangana Ranaut in a series of tweets alleged that now she is getting threats that soon her house will be attacked as well.

My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right.

My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right. https://t.co/mMGbFeRztI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands,wake up now. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The Bombay High Court has meanwhile, granted a stay on the demolition of Kangana Ranaut office, asking the BMC to file reply on actor's petition.

Earlier in the day, the BMC officials landed at her Mumbai office, fully prepared to raze down the 'illegal construction', while the actress boarded a flight for Mumbai from Chandigarh. Meanwhile, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui appeared before the Bombay High Court through video conferencing seeking a stay order on the demolition.

Kangana approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process.

The court sought to know from BMC how it entered the premises and directed it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

All through her journey from Manali to Mumbai via Chandigarh, the actress remained active on social media and kept tweeting about the BMC officials bringing down her property.

The demolition notice was issued by BMC on Tuesday under section 351 of the MMC Act and the civic body has given 24 hours to Kangana to respond to the notice. On Tuesday, Kangana took to her social media handles and shared the copy of the reply by her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui to the BMC notice on the demolition of her property in Mumbai.

Kangana got into trouble after her controversial Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) remark on Twitter against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's threat. She tweeted accusing Raut threatening the actress to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

The actress has been naming and shaming several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y category security to Kangana. Sources told Zee News that seven policemen will take care of Kangana's security. Officials of CRPF, Intelligence Bureau and Himachal Pradesh Police arrived at Kangana's Manali home on Tuesday to chalk out plans of the actress' security ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9.