I can't cook, I'm a terrible wife: Priyanka Chopra

Los Angeles: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is a terrible wife as she does not know how to cook.

Priyanka made an appearance on ABC`s chat show "The View", where she spoke about tying the knot with American pop-singer Nick Jonas, her featuring in his music video "Sucker" and about her marriage.

"I cant cook. I told him that when he proposed... I said listen `you are from a good Southern home, you are used to your mom making amazing food (but) you are not marrying that (type of) girl. I can`t cook," Priyanka said in the show.

The 36-year-old actress confessed that the only thing she knows how to make is eggs.

"I am terrible wife in that sense. But the most amazing thing is that, when I told him `Babe I cannot cook...` he said: `it`s alright babe, neither can I.`"

Priyanka married Nick last year in December in Rajasthan, India.

Talking about marriage, she said: "Marriage feels so different, it`s like the family you choose."

Priyanka also discussed about featuring in Jonas brothers`s latest single "Sucker". It also stars Kevin and his spouse Danielle, as well as Joe and his fiancee and "Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner in the over three-minute video.

"It was just a dinner table conversation where we were just talking about video girls and who should be in the video... The boys looked around the table and looked at us," she said.