हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

I don't have ambition like Priyanka: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she does not have ambitions like Priyanka Chopra, considered one of the popular global icons.

I don&#039;t have ambition like Priyanka: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she does not have ambitions like Priyanka Chopra, considered one of the popular global icons.

On the finale episode of a famous chat show, Kareena and Priyanka took to the couch and spoke about different aspects of their lives.

When the host Karan Johar asked Kareena if she would like to step into Hollywood like Priyanka, she denied, read a statement.

"I can`t, I have always said that. I am too deeply rooted somewhere here, my family, my love, everything is here and now of course my child.

"I think what she (Priyanka) has done is amazing. It`s a new fearless version of Priyanka that I see. I really credit her because I don`t think I have that ambition and determination like hers," she said.

Kareena and Priyanka had starred together in the film "Aitraaz".

The finale episode will air on Sunday.

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanPriyanka ChopraKaran Johar
Next
Story

This pic of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan calls for a freeze frame!

Must Watch

PT58S

Breaking News: Toxic alcohol kills 110 in Assam, hundreds hospitalised