Irrfan Khan

I hear you, we have the rain connecting us: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers him with heartfelt post

Sharing an old picture of Irrfan swimming in a lake, along with posts on rains, Sutapa gave a poetic touch to her note for Irrfan and said that the “rains connect them”.

I hear you, we have the rain connecting us: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers him with heartfelt post
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@sutapa.sikdar

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembered the late star with an emotional post on her Facebook page. Sharing an old picture of Irrfan swimming in a lake, along with posts on rains, Sutapa gave a poetic touch to her note for Irrfan and said that the “rains connect them”.

“Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us,” read her post.

Take a look:

Irrfan died on April 29 in Mumbai after battling cancer for two years. He is survived by Sutapa and two sons Babil and Ayaan. The family often shares posts dedicated to the actor on their respective social media accounts.

Just some days ago, Sutapa shared a heartwarming note for Irrfan in which she quoted Rumi and said, ''’Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about’. It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again.”

In their farewell note for Irrfan, Sutapa said that he has “spoiled me for life” while Babil and Ayaan shared the teachings of their father.

Sutapa also changed her Facebook profile picture and said, “I have not lost I have gained in every which way....”

In his illustrious showbiz career, Irrfan Khan was applauded for several of his notable works. He was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar
