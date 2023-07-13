'I Just Secretly Wish He Was Here To See This Film', Quips Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari

New Delhi: The National award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited love story, Bawaal is becoming a global phenomenon, creating excitement amongst the audience ever since its announcement, and the upscale international trailer launch event held aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai. Enchanting the audience with an intriguing trailer complemented by enigmatic songs, the film goes beyond the confines of conventional love stories.

Though the audience will have to wait for July 21 when the film premieres on Prime Video, they would be pleasantly surprised to learn about the origins of the story, which director Nitesh has held close to his heart.

With stunning visuals and an underlying historical connection, the film has a much deeper personal attachment to him. During a conversation, he shared that his father, who was the Education Head and a history teacher from the state of Madhya Pradesh, hoped to visit Europe owing to its significance in world history. A wish that remained unfulfilled, to witness the locations of these pivotal moments in history, that he had studied and taught extensively.



Speaking about the inspiration behind Bawaal’s premise, Nitesh Tiwari said, "I borrowed just a story premise. I didn't delve too deep into it so there is no sense of sadness really. I only feel proud and happy. I just secretly wish that he was here to see this film. He will be watching it from up there and will feel as proud as he was when I used to show him all the World War movies. It's a beautiful feeling and I would like to remember these things very fondly."

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Bawaal is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on 21 July.