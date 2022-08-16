New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan shared some throwback pictures on social media as she wished happy birthday to dad Saif Ali Khan. The actress shared three photos with him, navigating three different eras of their life.

In the first photo, little Sara can be seen with a pacifier in her mouth as dad Saif Ali Khan holds her. In the second picture, a little older daddy’s girl can be seen wearing a pink suit while Saif has donned black sunglasses with a white coat. The last picture is of a grown-up Sara whom daddy Saif Ali Khan is carrying in his arms.

“Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan. I’ll always be your first chape,” she captioned the post. The 'Hum Tum' actor turned 52 today.

Earlier today, Saif’s wife and actress Kareena Kapoor posted a wish for hubby Saif on Instagram, joking that his pout is better than hers.

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif’s children from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. Both the star kids also share a good relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sara has been quite vocal about her bond with father Saif Ali Khan. The two even appeared together in the last season of ‘Koffee with Karan’.

On the work front, Sara is currently working on ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey and also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled project in her kitty. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen in ‘Adipurush’ alongwith Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he will also appear in Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ which is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name.