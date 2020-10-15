I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account, would have to sell off my bike: Aditya Narayan on financial trouble ahead of his wedding

New Delhi: Singer and popular television host Aditya Narayan, who is all set to marry his long time girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal has recently opened up on his financial troubles amid lockdown.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aditya said: "If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I’ve literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you’re like some billionaire. So there is no choice. Like I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account. So if I don’t start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It’s really tough. At the end of the day, you’ve to take some harsh calls. When you take those harsh calls, there will be a certain section of people who will say that this decision is incorrect."

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their debut film 'Shaapit' back in 2010.