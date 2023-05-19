topStoriesenglish2610179
ICYMI: Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Groove To Desi Beats On Engagement Night

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in an intimate ceremony. Parineeti’s sister, global icon Priyanka Chopra was also part of the ceremony.

  • Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in Delhi.
  • The ceremony took place on May 13.
  • The wedding date is not out yet.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's engagement is no wonder the current talk of the town. The couple had a dreamy engagement last week in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Stunning pictures and videos of the grand ceremony flooded our social media feed. One such video recently popped up on the internet space and we can't help but say 'oh so adorable'.


In the video, the love birds can be seen grooving to the beats of a Punjabi song. The text attached to the Instagram Reels read, "Parineeti Chopra engagement shoot". The actor was also tagged in the post.


In the caption, the user mentioned how beautifully the couple complement each other. "I love how nerdy her husband is and how lively she is. They complement each other so well," it read.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Sanu (@kunal_sanu)

 


Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Engagement: An intimate affair


Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in an intimate ceremony, with their close friends and family members gracing the occasion. Her superstar cousin Priyanka Chopra was also in attendance.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

 


The duo's dating rumours started buzzing the internet after they were clicked together at a Mumbai eatery earlier this year. This was followed by a few of their joint appearances at the airport. The celeb couple also caught out eyes as they enjoyed quality time during an IPL match. Parineeti-Raghav fans now eagerly wait to see their favourite couple tie the knot.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill next. She last appeared in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

