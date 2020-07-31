हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

If I'm found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide: Team Kangana Ranaut

It's Kangana Ranaut vs Bollywood after she gave an explosive interview to a news channel some days ago and made serious allegations against some Bollywood A-listers in Sushant's case. 

If I&#039;m found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide: Team Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery has now taken a new turn, where it is being speculated that a big name was present at the actor's party the night before his suicide. 

In yet another tweet from Team Kangana Ranaut's team handle, the actress hinting at a political stalwart has said that though everyone knows his name, no one will have the courage to reveal it. But she has been courageous enough to openly take big names and now if she is found hanging at her house everyone should know that it won't be a suicide.

"Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide".

Recently, her team also accused actress Deepika Padukone of boycotting Sushant Singh Rajput. Her team tweeted a screenshot of an article on Deepika not inviting both Sushant and Kangana to her wedding party in December 2018.

 

Kangana RanautSushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput caseSuicidesushant singh rajput suicide
