Ileana D'Cruz Jets Off To Secret ‘Babymoon’ Paradise — Shares Beach Photo

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is currently experiencing the most joyous phase of her life as she eagerly awaits motherhood. Since surprising everyone with the announcement of her first pregnancy, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey on Instagram. Through adorable pictures showcasing her baby bump and heart-warming moments spent with loved ones, Ileana has been providing a delightful window into her pregnancy phase. Now, she has jetted off to a beach destination for a well-deserved “babymoon”. Though she didn’t disclose the location, she shared a video of her getaway on Instagram Stories.

Check:

Ileana, who has a well-known love for beaches, undoubtedly found the perfect destination for her babymoon. In a boomerang video shared on her Instagram Stories, she showcased a serene beach with gentle waves crashing down, creating a tranquil atmosphere ideal for a relaxing getaway.

Pregnancy announcement

In April, the Barfi actress surprised her fans and the entire social media community with her pregnancy announcement. Initially, there was speculation that she might be sharing promotional content, but it soon became clear that she was indeed announcing her pregnancy. Accompanied by an adorable picture of a baby romper and a ‘mama pendant’ around her neck, she shared the news, stating, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

Earlier in May, she shared another series of pictures, flaunting her cute baby bump for the first time. Dressed in a black bodycon outfit, Ileana radiated a pregnancy glow. “Bump alert,” she captioned the post. Apart from this, she has been also sharing pictures of her pregnancy journey on Instagram. In one of the photos, she was seen enjoying coffee while relaxing with her pet dog, while another one showed her enjoying a cake made by her sister.

Work projects

Ileana, who was last seen in Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan, has a couple of projects lined up. She will be next seen in the film Unfair And Lovely opposite actor Randeep Hooda.