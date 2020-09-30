हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

In Pics: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' turns 4

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' made an everlasting appeal on the hearts of the audiences.

In Pics: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput as &#039;MS Dhoni: The Untold Story&#039; turns 4
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@SushantSinghRajput (File)

Late star Sushant Singh Rajput's iconic film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' clocked four years today. The Neeraj Pandey-directed film released to rave reviews on September 30 and gave Sushant utmost recognition. As the title suggests, the movie is a biopic on cricketer MS Dhoni. It chronicles Dhoni's turnaround from being a simple boy of Ranchi to becoming one of the greatest cricketers of all time. 

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' made an everlasting appeal on the hearts of the audiences. Sushant's role as Dhoni has also been etched in the hearts of millions of their fans forever. 

While prepping for the film, Sushant had spent several months with Dhoni, underwent massive physical transformation, sported a hairdo like the cricketer. And, how can we forget his uncanny resemblance to Dhoni on the screens. 

Today, as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' turned four, let's have a look at some photos of the two stars together. Sushant had curated those golden moments on social media. The posts will leave a smile on your face, but at the same time make you emotional.

HappyBirthday Captain MS Dhoni.A totally Selfless cricketer &a wonderfully amazing person..Respect. #HappyBirthdayCaptainCool

Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday, July 7, 2016

During one of the breaks that MS Dhoni and I took between endless conversations #Throwback #Preparations . #MSDhoniTheUntoldStory

Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Saturday, September 3, 2016

Real and Reel MS Dhoni #MSDhoniTheUntoldstory

Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday, September 22, 2016

Real and Reel MS Dhoni #MSDhoniTheUntoldstory

Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday, September 22, 2016

All smiles !!

Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday, September 23, 2016

Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday, August 12, 2016

Besides Sushant Singh Rajput, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' also starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputMS Dhoni: The Untold StoryMS DhoniMS Dhoni: The Untold Story turns 4
Next
Story

Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap in sexual assault case
  • 62,25,763Confirmed
  • 97,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M33S

Babri Masjid demolition case : Mohsin Raza welcomes the verdict