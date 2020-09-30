In Pics: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' turns 4

Late star Sushant Singh Rajput's iconic film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' clocked four years today. The Neeraj Pandey-directed film released to rave reviews on September 30 and gave Sushant utmost recognition. As the title suggests, the movie is a biopic on cricketer MS Dhoni. It chronicles Dhoni's turnaround from being a simple boy of Ranchi to becoming one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' made an everlasting appeal on the hearts of the audiences. Sushant's role as Dhoni has also been etched in the hearts of millions of their fans forever.

While prepping for the film, Sushant had spent several months with Dhoni, underwent massive physical transformation, sported a hairdo like the cricketer. And, how can we forget his uncanny resemblance to Dhoni on the screens.

Today, as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' turned four, let's have a look at some photos of the two stars together. Sushant had curated those golden moments on social media. The posts will leave a smile on your face, but at the same time make you emotional.

HappyBirthday Captain MS Dhoni.A totally Selfless cricketer &a wonderfully amazing person..Respect. #HappyBirthdayCaptainCool Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday, July 7, 2016

During one of the breaks that MS Dhoni and I took between endless conversations #Throwback #Preparations . #MSDhoniTheUntoldStory Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Saturday, September 3, 2016

Real and Reel MS Dhoni #MSDhoniTheUntoldstory Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday, September 22, 2016

Besides Sushant Singh Rajput, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' also starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.