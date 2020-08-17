In pics: The bond Sushant Singh Rajput shared with his niece Mallika Singh

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh has enrolled herself in astronomy classes in the actor's memory. Sushant had a deep interest in the subject and his love for the stars, sky and the universe is well known to everyone. Hence, Mallika decided to take up the course and also shared her university's Fall 2020 Schedule for - Stars, Galaxies and the Universe.

Mallika is Sushant's eldest sister's daughter. Sushant was 14 when she was born. The duo shared a great rapport.

- They bonded over a shared love for books, dogs and making trouble.

- Sushant was a blend of a reliable mentor and a playful mamu.

- Called her often to sets to hang out

- Found Snapchat filters fun and took many



- Encouraged Mallika to dream big and pursue a creative writing degree program at the University of Lowa, US.

- Spoke of acting as a brilliant art form, not a means for glamour.

- Promised to go to Norway together after she graduates from university.

Sushant shared a great bond with his family and friends and there's enough proof of it on social media. He was close to all his fours sisters and their families. His US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares Sushant's memory and the time he spent with the family on social media.

Sushant died on June 14 in Mumbai. He was found hanging at his apartment. The Mumbai Police said he died by suicide.

However, the actor's family has filed an FIR in Patna accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide among other charges.

Sushant's family, friends, fans and a few Bollywood celebs have also requested for a CBI inquiry into his death case.