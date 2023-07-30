India Couture Week 2023: Actor Ananya Panday Dazzles In Gold - Watch Video

New Delhi: The India Couture Week’s sixth day started with a spectacular display of fashion when actor Ananya Panday stole the spotlight in golden attire as she walked the ramp for designer Rimzim Dadu. As the 'Liger' actor walked on the ramp, all eyes were on her mesmerizing golden ensemble, unveiled by Rimzim Dadu at the opening show of FDCI's India Couture Week 2023 on Sunday.

Ananya’s ‘Golden beauty’ look featured a golden slit skirt with a leaf structure on it paired with a matching blouse with mesh and lace, radiating grace and sophistication. She chose hoop earrings to accessorize her look, complementing her golden attire with a soft, subtle makeup style that accentuated her natural beauty.



Ananya Panday, the muse for tonight's fashion gala expressed her excitement for the show and said, “Surprisingly, I felt very comfortable walking in this. It’s almost like molten lava gold. I’m usually nervous about walking the ramp but in this Rimzim Dadu’s piece, I walked perfectly.”

Ananya Panday looked classic in a golden co-ord as she swayed on the ramp boldly and fearlessly. Known for their innovation and artistic vision, Rimzim Dadu continues to push boundaries with her creativity. This year, she paid a glorious homage to the collection, which transitions from rigidity to rhythmic flow and from form to motion, capturing the endless variety of ocean tides.

The pieces, which drew inspiration from traditional Indian crafts and were reimagined for a modern setting, exude versatility thanks to the use of distinctive materials. The textural wonders, created using lace and mesh techniques, which combine organic softness with strong architectural shapes, are the collection's focal point. On being asked about the sustainability aspect of her clothing, Rimzim said, “For me, sustainability is something which lasts long, which can be passed on to the next generation and that is what my designs and fabric stand for.”



On choosing the leafy gold outfit for her muse, she said, “I feel gold looks stunning on her. She has this beach sunsetish glow right now and gold looks great on her. I personally love doing structured clothing and this silhouette really works on her.” Rimzim Dadu’s show marked the sixth day of India Couture Week 2023, which kickstarted on July 25. It will run till August 2.

