trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642427
NewsLifestylePeople
ANANYA PANDAY

India Couture Week 2023: Actor Ananya Panday Dazzles In Gold - Watch Video

Ananya Panday, the muse for tonight's fashion gala expressed her excitement for the show and said, “Surprisingly, I felt very comfortable walking in this. It’s almost like molten lava gold. I’m usually nervous about walking the ramp but in this Rimzim Dadu’s piece, I walked perfectly.”

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 06:20 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

India Couture Week 2023: Actor Ananya Panday Dazzles In Gold - Watch Video Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The India Couture Week’s sixth day started with a spectacular display of fashion when actor Ananya Panday stole the spotlight in golden attire as she walked the ramp for designer Rimzim Dadu. As the 'Liger' actor walked on the ramp, all eyes were on her mesmerizing golden ensemble, unveiled by Rimzim Dadu at the opening show of FDCI's India Couture Week 2023 on Sunday.
Ananya’s ‘Golden beauty’ look featured a golden slit skirt with a leaf structure on it paired with a matching blouse with mesh and lace, radiating grace and sophistication. She chose hoop earrings to accessorize her look, complementing her golden attire with a soft, subtle makeup style that accentuated her natural beauty.

Ananya Panday, the muse for tonight's fashion gala expressed her excitement for the show and said, “Surprisingly, I felt very comfortable walking in this. It’s almost like molten lava gold. I’m usually nervous about walking the ramp but in this Rimzim Dadu’s piece, I walked perfectly.”

 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Ananya Panday looked classic in a golden co-ord as she swayed on the ramp boldly and fearlessly. Known for their innovation and artistic vision, Rimzim Dadu continues to push boundaries with her creativity. This year, she paid a glorious homage to the collection, which transitions from rigidity to rhythmic flow and from form to motion, capturing the endless variety of ocean tides.
The pieces, which drew inspiration from traditional Indian crafts and were reimagined for a modern setting, exude versatility thanks to the use of distinctive materials. The textural wonders, created using lace and mesh techniques, which combine organic softness with strong architectural shapes, are the collection's focal point. On being asked about the sustainability aspect of her clothing, Rimzim said, “For me, sustainability is something which lasts long, which can be passed on to the next generation and that is what my designs and fabric stand for.”

On choosing the leafy gold outfit for her muse, she said, “I feel gold looks stunning on her. She has this beach sunsetish glow right now and gold looks great on her. I personally love doing structured clothing and this silhouette really works on her.” Rimzim Dadu’s show marked the sixth day of India Couture Week 2023, which kickstarted on July 25. It will run till August 2. 
 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona