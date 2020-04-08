हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhasha Mukherjee

Indian-origin beauty queen Bhasha Mukherjee resumes work as doctor in UK amid coronavirus pandemic

Bhasha had taken a break from her career as a doctor after winning Miss England title in December last year. However, owing to the situation that the world is currently facing, she planned to resume work. 

Indian-origin beauty queen Bhasha Mukherjee resumes work as doctor in UK amid coronavirus pandemic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@bhasha05

Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee has resumed work her career as a doctor amid the coronavirus pandemic. She was on an official trip to India but returned to the UK as the coronavirus crisis deepened.  Bhasha, 24, holds two different medical degrees. She was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine.

Bhasha had taken a break from her career as a doctor after winning Miss England title in December last year. However, owing to the situation that the world is currently facing, she planned to resume work. According to a report in CNN, Bhasha was getting messages from her former colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston about the worsening situation and hence, she decided to go back.

"I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work," she told CNN.

"It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help," Bhasha added.

She returned to the UK on Wednesday. She was in touch with the British High Commission in Kolkata to find her a flight from India to Frankfurt and then to London. She will be self-isolating for a couple of weeks before returning to work at the hospital.

"There's no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need," she further told CNN.

Bhasha Mukherjeemiss england 2019CoronavirusCOVID-19
