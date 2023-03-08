topStoriesenglish2581166
Injured Big B Gives Holi Festivities A Miss Due To Rib Cage Injury

The actor shared his health update on his blog on March 6. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is resting at home. 

  • The actor shared his health update on his blog on March 6. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is resting at home.
  • The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident, the film shoot was postponed.

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered an injury to his ribs during the shoot of 'Project K', shared that refraining from all kinds of "physical activities" has rendered him unable to partake in the festivities of Holi.

Amitabh wrote on his blog: "Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day .. and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss .. has been so for years now."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never-ending mode till the dawn of the next .. those times may never come again .. I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present."

The actor shared his health update on his blog on March 6. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is resting at home. The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident, the film shoot was postponed.

