Kareena Kapoor

Inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's quiet evening at home: 'He's booked while I Instagram'

Taking to Instagram, Kareena revealed her and Saif's plans for the week ahead due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan&#039;s quiet evening at home: &#039;He&#039;s booked while I Instagram&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are making the most of their break at home. Taking to Instagram, Kareena revealed her and Saif's plans for the week ahead. She shared a glimpse of what they are busy by posting two pictures. Saif seems to have taken over a part of their candle-lit study room and enjoys his book reading session peacefully. Kareena, on the other hand, takes a seat beside him but is busy with Instagram. 

"Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram," Kareena captioned her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

During the period, Kareena also took some time off to soak some vitamin C and posted a sun-kissed photo of herself. "Girls just wanna have sun," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Girls just wanna have sun 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena debuted on Instagram two weeks ago and since then, she is busy sharing posting some fabulous pictures. ICYMI, here are some of them:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Boss. Mother. . Legend. 08.03.2020

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My love... always playing his own tune

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame... 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena and Saif married in 2012 and their son Taimur was born in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena, last seen in Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' has 'Lal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' in the pipeline. Saif, meanwhile, is basking in the success of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. 

Kareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanKareena SaifCoronaviruscoronavirus lockdown
