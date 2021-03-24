हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Inside Katrina Kaif's spunky and chic home - Take a tour with these videos

Inside Katrina Kaif&#039;s spunky and chic home - Take a tour with these videos
Pic source: Pixabay

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif, who is known for her killer dance moves and fabulous fitness levels, has an eclectic and bohemian design sensibility. The actress who stays in Mumbai's Andheri West Mourya House has a beautiful, understated and cosy two-storied pad. We get a sneak-peek of the 'Chikni Chameli' hit-maker abode through her Instagram handle.

Katrina's home is filled with distressed furniture, Indian and eclectic artwork and the iconic spiral staircase. There is nothing formal and intimidating about her house. There is a distinct casual-chic style vibe that her home has, similar to her personal casual chic dressing style.

Check out videos and photos of the actress abode.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi and in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot. The actress also turned entrepreneur in October 2019 and launched her own beauty brand called Kay Beauty.

 

