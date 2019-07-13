close

Malaika Arora

Inside Malaika Arora's busy Saturday plans

Malaika Arora had a very busy Saturday. Earlier in the day, she was spotted at her gym and in the evening, she visited a cafe in the city. 

Inside Malaika Arora&#039;s busy Saturday plans
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Malaika Arora had a very busy Saturday. Earlier in the day, she was spotted at her gym (of course) and in the evening, she visited a cafe in Mumbai. 

For her gym outing, Malaika flaunted her toned abs in a neon outfit and looked perfect. She waved at the paparazzi before entering her gym. Be it any day, when in Mumbai, Malaika never misses her workout sessions and every time she steps out, she gives us major fitness goals. Right?

In the evening, the cameras spotted her in a white long dress, paired with a denim jacket and needless to say, she looked lovely. 

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malaika, why so chic?

Malaika recently returned to India from New York, where she was vacationing with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. It was Arjun's birthday-special vacation. The couple flooded Instagram with pictures from the Big Apple and Malaika sort of confirmed their relationship too. 

She posted a loved-up picture with Arjun and wrote, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun... love and happiness always." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and they are parents to son Arhaan. 

Malaika AroraMalaika Arora pics
