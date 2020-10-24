हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha Kakkar

Inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's vibrant Haldi ceremony, check out viral pics!

A day back, Neha Kakkar got her Mehendi done and the pictures were splashed all over social media.

Inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh&#039;s vibrant Haldi ceremony, check out viral pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunning bride-to-be singer Neha Kakkar and hubby-to-be Rohanpreet Singh had their Haldi ceremony in New Delhi on October 23, 2020. The duo shared the vibrant pictures on social media which made their fans happy.

Take a look here: 

A day back, Neha got her Mehendi done and the pictures were splashed all over social media.

The sensational singer will be tying the knot with Punjabi heartthrob in New Delhi this weekend and reportedly a grand reception will take place in Zirakpur, Punjab on October 26, 2020. 

The duo has kept details of their impending wedding under wraps. 

Neha has reportedly flown to Delhi with family for the wedding, which is expected to take place in a couple of days.

Ahead of the wedding, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh also unveiled their much-awaited music video ‘Nehu Da Vyah’. 

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohanpreet's relationship rumour first caught fire after they posted photos and videos with each other on Instagram. Their video - lip-syncing 'Diamond Da Challa' - went massively viral, after which the wedding rumours sparked. 

 

