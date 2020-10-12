Inside pics from Amitabh Bachchan's birthday with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave the perfect end to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday on Sunday by posting two adorable photos with him. The pictures appear to be from the birthday evening at the Bachchans' Jalsa residence in Mumbai. The first post by Aishwarya was dedicated to Big B on behalf of her and her daughter Aaradhya. It features the trio decked in white outfits. Aaradhya looked cute in a white dress with matching headband.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA. MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always,” Aishwarya captioned the post.

The other photo is an adorable click of Aaradhya hugging her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. “LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI. HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJI,” Aishwarya wrote.

Here are the pictures from Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday evening:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan chose to wish his father with a blast from the past post. He shared a childhood photo of Big B and wrote, “Happy birthday B!!! #theOG #MyHero #78. Love you, Pa.”

Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday. Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the megastar. Big B thanked his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family and said that their love is the greatest gift for him.