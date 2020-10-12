हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Inside pics from Amitabh Bachchan's birthday with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave the perfect end to Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday on Sunday by posting two adorable photos with him.

Inside pics from Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s birthday with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave the perfect end to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday on Sunday by posting two adorable photos with him. The pictures appear to be from the birthday evening at the Bachchans' Jalsa residence in Mumbai. The first post by Aishwarya was dedicated to Big B on behalf of her and her daughter Aaradhya. It features the trio decked in white outfits. Aaradhya looked cute in a white dress with matching headband.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA. MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always,” Aishwarya captioned the post.

The other photo is an adorable click of Aaradhya hugging her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. “LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI. HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJI,” Aishwarya wrote.

Here are the pictures from Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday evening:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PAMUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJIHAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJIIIII 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan chose to wish his father with a blast from the past post. He shared a childhood photo of Big B and wrote, “Happy birthday B!!! #theOG #MyHero #78. Love you, Pa.”

Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday. Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the megastar. Big B thanked his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family and said that their love is the greatest gift for him.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchanamitabh bachchan 78th birthdayAmitabh Bachchan birthdayAaradhya Bachchan
Next
Story

Let's be proud of our uniqueness: UK Princess Eugenie praises Selena Gomez for showing off her surgery scars
  • 71,20,538Confirmed
  • 1,09,150Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M23S

Heavy fire in slums near Idgah in Lucknow, no casualties at present