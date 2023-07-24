International Self Care Day: Deepika Padukone Spills The Beans On The Secret To Her Glowing Skin - Check Here

New Delhi: An ardent advocate of self-care, Deepika Padukone has often emphasised that she prioritises self-love to keep mental health going. Through her skincare brand, 82°E, the actress is ushering some wisdom in the self-care month. In an article penned by the actress, she wrote, “When I think of self-care, I think of acts that help me feel centred and recharged."

On making skincare synonymous with self-care routine, Deepika says, “I’ve always believed that by practising your skincare routine mindfully, with intention and without guilt, whether it’s for 30 seconds or 30 minutes, you are practising an act of self-care." Seeking inspiration from her mother, the actress shared, “Watching my mother practice her ‘less is more’ skincare routine, rubbed off on me too, and continues to be my go-to skincare routine."

A highly anticipated film, Deepika-starrer 'Project K', got its official title as 'Kalki 2898 AD' recently. The makers also dropped an initial glimpse video where Deepika looks fierce. Recently, Deepika attended the Manish Malhotra bridal couture show in Mumbai where actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the showstoppers for the night.

Not just this, Deepika will be making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film 'Jawan' which hits the screens on September 7. The actress will also be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s action film 'Fighter'.