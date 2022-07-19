NewsLifestylePeople
AAMIR KHAN

Is Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan getting married? Her latest post sparks speculations

Ira shared pictures featuring her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and grandmother Zeenat Khan on Instagram today. In the caption, she wrote, "Random happy photo."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan keeps making headlines with her social media posts.
  • She is dating celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare and often shares pictures with him on Instagram.
  • On Tuesday, Ira took a picture of her boyfriend meeting her grandmother and it took the internet by storm.

Trending Photos

Is Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan getting married? Her latest post sparks speculations

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan keeps making headlines with her social media posts. She is dating celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare and often shares pictures with him on Instagram. On Tuesday, Ira took a picture of her boyfriend meeting her grandmother and it took the internet by storm.

Ira shared pictures featuring her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and grandmother Zeenat Khan on Instagram today. In the caption, she wrote, "Random happy photo." Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. They are wondering if this is the official moment and if they are to tie the knot soon. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

One fan commented, "Glad to see Zeenat aunty after so long." Another one wrote, "Such a happy picture." While one fan asked, "Are you guys getting married?" Also, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nupur's mom, Pritam Shikhare dropped many red heart and hug emojis in the comment section.

Nupur and Ira have been dating for two years now and are very close to each other's families. Ira spent Diwali with Nupur's family and Aamir joined the couple for Christmas celebrations last year. Ira and Nupur have had many travel experiences together too, they went together to Germany ahead of Christmas.

 

Live TV

Aamir khanira khanNupur Shikhareira khan boyfriendIra Khan weddingAamir Khan Daughter

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'