New Delhi: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan keeps making headlines with her social media posts. She is dating celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare and often shares pictures with him on Instagram. On Tuesday, Ira took a picture of her boyfriend meeting her grandmother and it took the internet by storm.

Ira shared pictures featuring her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and grandmother Zeenat Khan on Instagram today. In the caption, she wrote, "Random happy photo." Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. They are wondering if this is the official moment and if they are to tie the knot soon.

One fan commented, "Glad to see Zeenat aunty after so long." Another one wrote, "Such a happy picture." While one fan asked, "Are you guys getting married?" Also, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nupur's mom, Pritam Shikhare dropped many red heart and hug emojis in the comment section.

Nupur and Ira have been dating for two years now and are very close to each other's families. Ira spent Diwali with Nupur's family and Aamir joined the couple for Christmas celebrations last year. Ira and Nupur have had many travel experiences together too, they went together to Germany ahead of Christmas.

