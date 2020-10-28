Is Mouni Roy engaged? Find out picture truth here

New Delhi: Hours after television actress turned Bollywood star, Mouni Roy dropped a picture post, flaunting her diamond ring on social media, speculation was rife that she is engaged. However, take a deep breath before we burst your bubble.

Mouni Roy posted on Instagram which actually was for a jewellery brand. Read her caption: Can’t believe that finally there is one Brand in India which is specialised in Engagement Rings. I am drooling over their collection why don’t you checkout yourself? @ornaz_com You can now customize your design by booking Virtual Appointment, and their experts will give you a personalized experience of choosing an Engagement Ring. #ORNAZ #ORNAZengagementrings #ORNAZrings #diamondrings #solitairerings #ornazreviewed #giacertified #engagementrings #bride #SheSaidYes #ad

This is probably from her ad shoot.

On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.