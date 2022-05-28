NEW DELHI: Salman Khan's next, which had earlier been titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and is now being changed, has been trending on the internet for several reasons. Recently, there were reports that actor and Salman's brother-in-law Aayush has walked out of the film, owing to differences over his role. Reports also surfaced that Salman also replaced Zaheer Iqbal from the film.

Reports stated that actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is allegedly making her Bollywood debut with the film, was also having second thoughts whether she should continue to be a part of it. Reports claimed that after Aayush Sharma's exit from the project, Shehnaaz too was considering to walk out of the project too owing to too much negativity. A report had stated, "Shehnaaz Gill who is all set for her Bollywood debut with his film is damn upset and even clueless with the developments and is reconsidering her thoughts about doing the film. She is not very happy that the film is gaining negative publicity and many critics are wondering if the film will be made or will get shelved."

Now, fresh reports suggest that Shehnaaz is very much a part of the film, and will be seen opposite Jassie Gill now that Aayush Sharma is no longer a part. A source close to the production house shared, "Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan's much talked about film while the first schedule of the film will start in Mumbai than in Hyderabad followed by northern cities of India further".

While many assumptions have been hovering around the corners about the film, it is important to note that it's a dream of every newcomer and aspiring actor to have their debut in Bollywood with a Salman Khan film and this has come as a big opportunity for Shehnaaz's career that will surely be a big turning point for her.

The film also stars Raghav Juyal and the same report mentions that Malvika Sharma has been cast opposite him. Salman Khan will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde in this one.

