close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

It takes special substance to be compassionate: Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma has taken inspiration from her father Ajay Kumar Sharma to promote positivity. She says her father taught her to do the right thing and have compassion as it takes special substance to be compassionate.

It takes special substance to be compassionate: Anushka Sharma
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma has taken inspiration from her father Ajay Kumar Sharma to promote positivity. She says her father taught her to do the right thing and have compassion as it takes special substance to be compassionate.

"My dad always told me two things - do the right thing always and have compassion in your heart no matter the circumstances. It takes special substance to be compassionate. This world is a circle of life. What goes around comes right back around," she said.

Anushka, on Friday, released a video property called 'Happy Tweets' in which she read out positive tweets on social media.

On the Bollywood front, the 31-year-old actress was last seen on screen in "Zero" alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. 

Tags:
Anushka Sharmazero
Next
Story

Government to honour Lata Mangeshkar with 'Daughter of the Nation' title

Must Watch

PT6M22S

Its been 1 month of the revocation of Article 370 from Kashmir, an atmosphere of peace around