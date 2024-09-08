Today, September 8, 2024, is a joyous day for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as they welcome their first child—a baby girl! The couple shared the heartwarming news on social media, posting a sweet image confirming the arrival of their daughter with the caption, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer.”

The announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Athiya Shetty, and Malaika Arora. Social media has been flooded with well-wishes and blessings for the new family.

Deepika Padukone was admitted in the hospital yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. A day before that, the actress and her husband Ranveer Singh visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for their little one.

Have a look at the video:

Earlier this month, they shared a gorgeous maternity photo shoot on Instagram. The couple looked absolutely stunning in the monochromatic pictures. New Mom Deepika flaunted her baby bump, while Ranveer held her close and stared at her lovingly. Their post was simply captioned with an evil eye amulet, a heart, and an infinity emoji.

Before Deepika's pregnancy, Ranveer had often expressed his desire to have a baby girl.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love story began around 2012, blossoming into a relationship that captivated fans. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on November 14 and 15, 2018, at the stunning Lake Como in Italy.

In the eighth season of the popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan,’ hosted by Karan Johar, the couple delighted fans by sharing their wedding video for the first time in five years. During the episode, Ranveer also opened up about his romantic proposal to Deepika in 2015 during a trip to the Maldives.