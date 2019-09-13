Jackky Bhagnani joins post-Ganpati visarjan clean-up drive

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani on Friday reached Girgaon Chowpatty here to clean up the beach. Every year, post-Ganesh Visarjan celebrations, several volunteers take up the initiative of cleaning the beach and Jackky is one of them.

"We as individuals have to take the onus of keeping our planet healthy. In this age and time, it's amazing how people come together actively contributing their bit by cleaning the beaches. I believe we should avoid the use of plastic and its products to keep our surroundings worth the living. I would urge people to treat nature as their family," said Jackky.

On the work front, Jackky is looking forward to the launch of his label's upcoming single "Choodiyan" on September 16.