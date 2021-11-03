Jacqueline Fernandez grooves to 'Manike Mage Hithe' with Yohani, video goes viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen grooving on the popular number Manike Mage Hithe along with the Sri Lankan sensation Yohani.

Yes, the duo can be seen matching their steps on the famous song which made Yohani an overnight star in all over the world.

Not only that, in order to bring a familiar vibe to the song, Jacqueline also added her hook step from the song Paani Paani to it and both could be seen enjoying each other’s company.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, she wrote, “When in Sri Lanka do #manikemagehithe with @yohanimusic if you are lucky enough to get hold of her..

This song is love !!! Kudos @yohanimusic @chamath_sangeeth and @satheeshan_official @shaziasamji and @piyush_bhagat I love the hook step!! kandyan sari by @todos_clothing @dilanjan.s..”

For the unversed, Yohani became internet sensation with her famous cover song 'Manike Mage Hithe'.

Watch the official cover song here:

Yohani Diloka De Silva, the Sri Lankan internet sensation, singer, songwriter, rapper, music producer, YouTuber, and businesswoman, has been trending on various social media platforms for her hit song. Ever since its release the song has gone on to garner more than 116 million views on YouTube in India, and has been adapted into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bangla and other languages by a number of popular artistes.

Everyone from influencers to celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Krystle D'Souza, Rannvijay Singha, Neha Kakkar, Yashraj Mukhate and many more have grooved to the song on their social media profiles.