Jai Shri Ram, hails Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Lata Mangeshkar and other Bollywood celebs on Ram Navami!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, celebrating the birthday of Lord Rama, social media has been flooded with greetings. Not just netizens but Bollywood celebrities such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and several others wished fans on Twitter and Instagram.

On Ram Navami, here's what our Bollywood celebs wished on social media:

T 3882 - जय श्री राम !! एकश्लोकी रामायण (इस एक मंत्र के जाप मात्र से ही मिलता है संपूर्ण रामायण पढ़ने (cont) https://t.co/UlGUQtzsxI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2021

T 3882 - On the auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Navmi .. the offering of

PASAYDAN .. आज श्री राम नवमीचा शुभ दिवस .. आपल्यासाठी पसायदान अर्पण pic.twitter.com/bSt3OvHQAZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2021

जय श्री राम ! pic.twitter.com/cVaXUOlBxl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2021

Ram Navami signifies the birth of truth, purity & happiness. ..it also denotes the victory of good over evil spirits. The world is collectively fighting a common evil. Rama resides within all of us! Let us realise what we are capable of & defeat the virus! #HappyRamNavami pic.twitter.com/vfjc1gPD6e — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 21, 2021

After the 9-day festivity of Chaitra Navratri coinciding with Ram Navami on Wednesday, devotees are looking forward to welcoming the birthday of Lord Rama. However, celebrations are low key this year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

On this auspicious occasion of #RamNavami2021 We pray to Lord Shri Ram to bless the whole world with strength, faith, health and courage to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic . My SandArt with message #UseMask #StaySafe at puri beach in Odisha .#HappyRamNavami pic.twitter.com/IEgFLlFDhE — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 21, 2021

राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ । — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 21, 2021

Today is Ram Lalla’s birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian’s heart, Tapasavi Raja who because of his karma will live on beyond this world. राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ #RamNavami https://t.co/PPZ9krvqL7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram https://t.co/lBiw6VAUtT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

RAM NAVAMI MUHURAT TIMINGS:

Rama Navami on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:02 AM to 01:38 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 36 Mins

Sita Navami on Friday, May 21, 2021

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:20 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 12:43 AM on Apr 21, 2021

Navami Tithi Ends - 12:35 AM on Apr 22, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

It is said that Lord Ram was born on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month.

Chaitra Navaratri, which began on April 13 this year, concludes with Rama Navami celebrations on April 21. The prayers of Navaratri are initiated after Ghatasthapana which symbolises Devi Durga. The Goddess is invoked to accept sincere prayers and humble offerings.

You can also read Ramayana and learn from Lord Rama's deeds.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri and Ram Navami!