Ram Navami 2021

Jai Shri Ram, hails Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Lata Mangeshkar and other Bollywood celebs on Ram Navami!

After the 9-day festivity of Chaitra Navratri coinciding with Ram Navami on Wednesday, devotees are looking forward to welcoming the birthday of Lord Rama. 

Jai Shri Ram, hails Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Lata Mangeshkar and other Bollywood celebs on Ram Navami!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, celebrating the birthday of Lord Rama, social media has been flooded with greetings. Not just netizens but Bollywood celebrities such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and several others wished fans on Twitter and Instagram. 

On Ram Navami, here's what our Bollywood celebs wished on social media: 

After the 9-day festivity of Chaitra Navratri coinciding with Ram Navami on Wednesday, devotees are looking forward to welcoming the birthday of Lord Rama. However, celebrations are low key this year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

RAM NAVAMI MUHURAT TIMINGS:

Rama Navami on Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:02 AM to 01:38 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 36 Mins
Sita Navami on Friday, May 21, 2021
Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:20 PM
Navami Tithi Begins - 12:43 AM on Apr 21, 2021
Navami Tithi Ends - 12:35 AM on Apr 22, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

It is said that Lord Ram was born on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. 

Chaitra Navaratri, which began on April 13 this year, concludes with Rama Navami celebrations on April 21. The prayers of Navaratri are initiated after Ghatasthapana which symbolises Devi Durga. The Goddess is invoked to accept sincere prayers and humble offerings.

You can also read Ramayana and learn from Lord Rama's deeds.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri and Ram Navami!

 

