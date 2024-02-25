Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her South Debut, Says 'I Am Coming Closer To My Roots'

New Delhi: It seems like Janhvi Kapoor is having an exciting and promising career ahead with multiple releases and diverse projects. Her upcoming south debut, 'Devara', holds special significance for her as it connects her to her roots and involves learning Telugu. The mention of her mother, the legendary actress Sridevi, and the connection to Jr NTR's grandfather, N.T Rama Rao, adds an interesting dimension to Janhvi's journey.

It's noteworthy that Janhvi Kapoor is set to debut in the south with Jr NTR, creating a parallel with her mother's early career. The lineup of films, including 'Mr and Mrs Maahi', 'Devara', 'Ulajh', and 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', indicates a diverse range of roles and genres for the actress. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to see how Janhvi Kapoor's career unfolds, especially with the anticipation surrounding her upcoming releases.

Talking about her first film, Janhvi, recently said, "When I started working for my first film, I was so concious that I wanted to be completely detached from her because people anyway used to think that I got my first film because I am Sridevi Kapoor’s daughter . I don’t know what different trip I went on to that I will not take any help from my mother, I will act completely different from my mom’s style of acting , used to tell her not to come on sets. I used to feel I had an unfair advantage, a trump card . But now I feel I was foolish that time. Main hoon unki beti , is sacchai se main bhag nahi sakti. Now that she is not here , this is my biggest regret."

