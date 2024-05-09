Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads In Red Hot Backless Dress Inspired By Cricket Ball To Promote 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and generation next actress Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn at a promotional event of her upcoming movie 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' held in Mumbai. She upped her fashion game by wearing a red dress inspired by a cricket leather ball. The backless cut-out dress had white stitches resembling the stitch marks on a cricket ball.

Making it a statement dress, small leather balls were attached to it, adding the edginess to the outfit. The actress was accompanied by her co-star Rajkummar Rao at the promotions.

The film tells tale of an imperfectly perfect partnership between a couple with a shared love for cricket.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his directorial debut 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao after their successful stint in 'Roohi.'

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is scheduled to release on May 31.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria directs, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.