हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jasleen Royal

Jasleen Royal pays tribute to late singer KK by singing 'Yaaron', shares video!

Jasleen Royal took to her Instagram to pen down a note for late singer KK in order to pay him a tribute.  

Jasleen Royal pays tribute to late singer KK by singing &#039;Yaaron&#039;, shares video!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Singer Jasleen Royal during her recent concert paid her tribute to late singer KK by singing his famous song 'Yaaron' on stage. The diva shared the video of her recent concert on social media and expressed her love for the late singer. 

KK’s death came as a sudden blow to all, specially the music industry. Though still recovering from the loss, everyone is paying their heartfelt tribute to the singer. 

The Ranjha composer and singer, Jasleen Royal too paid an emotional and heartwarming tribute  to KK at one of her recent concerts. Jasleen sang one of the most loved songs of the singer, Yaaron. It was just spine chilling to watch the singer and the crowd vibe to the song. 

Jasleen took to her Instagram to pen down a note for KK in order to pay him a tribute.

 

The singer wrote, “The song that has defined endless drives, late night chillin' and so many special moments with all of our friends.

Remember singing this with all of my school and college friends at the top of our voices!

I salute you KK sir! You will live on forever.

Thank you for the music .”

On the work front, the composer and singer recently had a massive achievement as she won her fist IIFA award for best music. She was elated to share it with the legend AR Rahman.

Jasleen recently had also received a lot of love and appreciation for her compositions in Runaway 34.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jasleen RoyalPaystributeKKlate singersudden demiseLive concertBollywoodYaaron song
Next
Story

COVID hua tha ya acidity: Shah Rukh Khan trolled for attending actress Nayanthara's wedding days after testing COVID-19 positive

Must Watch

PT53M25S

Jama Masjid Protest: Protest outside Delhi's Jama Masjid against Nupur Sharma