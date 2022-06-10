NEW DELHI: Singer Jasleen Royal during her recent concert paid her tribute to late singer KK by singing his famous song 'Yaaron' on stage. The diva shared the video of her recent concert on social media and expressed her love for the late singer.

KK’s death came as a sudden blow to all, specially the music industry. Though still recovering from the loss, everyone is paying their heartfelt tribute to the singer.

The Ranjha composer and singer, Jasleen Royal too paid an emotional and heartwarming tribute to KK at one of her recent concerts. Jasleen sang one of the most loved songs of the singer, Yaaron. It was just spine chilling to watch the singer and the crowd vibe to the song.

Jasleen took to her Instagram to pen down a note for KK in order to pay him a tribute.

The singer wrote, “The song that has defined endless drives, late night chillin' and so many special moments with all of our friends.

Remember singing this with all of my school and college friends at the top of our voices!

I salute you KK sir! You will live on forever.

Thank you for the music .”

On the work front, the composer and singer recently had a massive achievement as she won her fist IIFA award for best music. She was elated to share it with the legend AR Rahman.

Jasleen recently had also received a lot of love and appreciation for her compositions in Runaway 34.