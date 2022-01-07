Jawed Habib breaks his silence on 'spitting on woman's hair' controversy, releases fresh video - Watch

New Delhi: Renowned hair expert Jawed Habib courted controversy after allegedly spitting on a woman's hair during a seminar. Soon after the video went viral on social platforms, netizens blasted the hairstylist for his unceremonious act on stage.

Now, after irking many, Jawed Habib released a fresh video on Instagram explaining why he did it and apologized for his actions. Watch Jawed Habib's 'sorry' video:

Taking this into cognizance, the National Commission for Women also came in action and asked the Uttar Pradesh police to probe the veracity of a purported video that shows popular hairstylist Jawed Habib spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair.

The incident took place at a workshop being conducted by Habib in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

"The commission has taken this incident very seriously and not only condemns this in strongest possible words but also seeks your urgent intervention in the matter to investigate the veracity of this viral video for immediate action as per law/procedure. This incident also attracts violation of guidelines issued by the Union home ministry under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, whereby spitting in public is a punishable offence in the wake of the Covid pandemic," the NCW said in a letter to the state police as per PTI.

"You are, therefore, required to immediately investigate the matter for appropriate action. The action taken/status report must be apprised to the commission at the earliest," it said.

Officials said the National Commission for Women (NCW) will also sent a notice to the hairstylist for a hearing.

The video of the woman recounting her experience has also gone viral on the internet.

A noted hairstylist, Habib operates more than 850 salons and around 65 hair academies across 115 cities across India.