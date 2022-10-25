Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paps once again, calls them 'intruders' as they try to capture Bachchans at Pratiksha for Diwali puja - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan is known for her discomfort with getting clicked when she doesn't really want to. She has repeatedly expressed her displeasure at the photographers clicking her snaps at various events. The Bachchans including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were stationed outside their residence - Pratiksha where they headed for the Diwali 2022 puja. And guess what the paps came there to click the Bachchan's Diwali celebration, which irked Jaya Bachchan to no end.

A video has gone viral where Jaya Bachchan can be seen outside of her house, shouting at the paparazzi, and chasing them away. She can be heard calling the paps on duty, 'intruders'. Check out the video here:

On Diwali 2022, Amitabh Bachchan and family performed the Lakshmi Puja at his bungalow Pratiksha in Juhu. Abhishek was seen driving the car while Big B was seated next to him. Dressed in traditional wear, Big B also waved at the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani in Sooraj Barjatya`s directorial `Uunchai`, which is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to be seen in Breathe: Into the Shadows fresh season which will be out on November 9, 2022.