Jaya Bachchan breaks her silence on anger towards paparazzi, being called 'chidchidi'

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who was recently in headlines for her arrogant behaviour towards camerapersons taking her pictures, has broken her silence on lashing out paps for clicking her at different events. Jaya has in the past grabbed attention for her rude behaviour towards paps. Recently, a video of her telling paps ‘I hope you double and fall’ to paps had surfaced on the web drawing flak.

Jaya spoke about the incident while speaking with her granddaughter Navya Naveli on the latest episode 'Limelight and Lemons' on her Podcast 'What The Hell Navya' when she mentioned that she hates it and despises 'the people who interfere in your personal life'. She said, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)'."

During their interaction, Navya asks if Jaya knew that this would happen when she decided to become an actor, to which the veteran actress said that she never 'catered to it' nor 'endorsed it'. "I feel very strongly and it's not that it's today, I felt it from the day one. I don't mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She's a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she's not looking nice', because it's a visual media, don't mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They're onto something else," she said.

Speaking about trolls, Jaya added, "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn. You have opinion about them personally, you have opinion about the work they do I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept. You can say, 'She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian' but you have no business sitting on judgment of my personal character. 'She only knows how to get angry'. Angry about what? You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"

Jaya also said that the videos of the celebrities recorded are edited and then put out on different platforms. "What they take and what they put out are two different things. So you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?"

Last week, Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli got papped as they arrived for the Lakme Fashion Week. Jaya Bachchan was heard telling a pap who had stumbled while clicking her picture, "Serves you well." She also added, "I hope you double and fall."

She also asked the paparazzi, "Aap log kaun hain? Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (Who are you. Which media house do you belong to)?" When the people introduced themselves as 'paparazzi', she walked away towards the gate of the venue. After the video of the incident was shared on social media, she got heavily trolled for her arrogant behaviour by netizens.

Navya Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. They are also parents to a son Agastya Nanda, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan surprised the megastar by visiting him on the sets of the quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.