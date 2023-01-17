topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
JEREMY RENNER

Jeremy Renner shares pic of snowy home from hospital, says he misses his happy place

Jeremy Renner is in the hospital after the snow plow accident on the property.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jeremy Renner shares pic of snowy home from hospital, says he misses his happy place

Los Angeles: 'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner is missing his home. The actor shared a photo on his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area, reports 'People' magazine.

"Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the hospital amid his recovery after a New Year's Day snowplow accident on the property.

As per 'People', Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on January 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns as he cleared his driveway and helped his neighbours remove snow after a significant snowfall in the area, reps and Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in the days after the incident.

'People' further states that he suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery the next day.

Renner, who spent his 52nd birthday in the hospital on January 7, last shared an update last Friday, when he posted a video of himself being taken into a room by a nurse for a medical scan to his Instagram Story

"I wish you all a very special night," he wrote over the clip.

 

Live Tv

Jeremy Rennerjeremy renner hospitalisedJeremy Renner accidentJeremy Renner photosJeremy Renner snow plow accident

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?